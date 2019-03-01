Menu
Court
Court
COURT: Masturbating grandfather sent to jail

scott kovacevic
by
28th Feb 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2019 4:00 AM
A GRANDFATHER who masturbated in front of one woman at Tiaro and publicly exposed himself to another in Brisbane is to remain behind bars for at least the next two months.

A 23-year-old woman encountered 42-year-old Douglas Andrew Neilsen on June 2 last year. She told police she noticed him standing next to a sedan on Forest Lake Boulevard just before noon.

"He had his pants pulled down to mid-thigh and was holding his penis," police prosecutor Lisa Manns told Gympie Magistrates Court.

The woman drove off and he followed, pulling alongside her car and looking at her "two or three times". Sgt Manns said he then accelerated in front, giving her the chance to take down his licence plates.

Then on January 6, a 22-year-old tourist encountered Neilsen "acting strangely" in front of her camper at Tiaro's Van Doorn Rd about 8.30am.

He did not respond to her saying "hello" but took up a spot in the bushes about 3m in front of her camper and began to masturbate while keeping his eyes locked on hers.

After telling him to move and asking "what was wrong with him" she sought help from nearby campers.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan queried why he wasn't charged with a more serious crime than wilful exposure for his first transgression, given it was "one of the worst ... I've seen".

"I wonder why he wasn't charged with stalking.

"That's what it is," he said. Solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court Neilsen was a father of three and had three grandchildren. She said he developed drug issues after using speed to stay awake working on road trains.

Neilsen pleaded guilty to six charges in total, including wilful exposure, indecent act in public, breaching bail twice and drug possession.

Mr Callaghan handed the Maryborough man a one-year jail sentence, but with 51 days already served he is eligible for parole on May 5.

He was fined $1000.

fccourt maryborough tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

