GUILTY: Manuel Robert Beezley entered guilty pleas for a range of child sex charges at Gladstone District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

COURT: Man enters guilty plea to child rape charges

Andrew Thorpe
by
12th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

MANUEL Robert Beezley pleaded guilty to a range of child sex charges on Tuesday.

Represented by barrister Scott Moon, Mr Beezley stood in the dock at Gladstone District Court and consented to be arraigned in bulk on the charges, which included six counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years of age.

He also pleaded guilty to a count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and one count of sodomy.

The matter was adjourned for a mental health assessment to be obtained, though Judge Michael Burnett said he expected that would not take a long time.

Judge Burnett adjourned the case for another mention at the end of the current District Court session on Friday, September 21.

Mr Beezley was granted bail until his next appearance.

Gladstone Observer

