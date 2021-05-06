Court laments Suzi’s ‘sad’ story ahead of release

Troubled reality TV star and Penthouse Pet Suzi Taylor will be released from custody this morning after being sentenced on dozens of charges.

Taylor pleaded guilty to about 30 charges including possessing cocaine, receiving tainted property, drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possessing cannabis, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of breaching bail.

The prosecution dropped multiple charges including fraud, breaches of bail and enter premise.

Dressed elegantly all in back Taylor smiled at the public gallery after entering the dock.

The court heard Taylor had a five page criminal history and a two page traffic history.

Suzi Taylor is expected to leave custody after she was convicted but not further punished after pleading guilty to 30 charges, including possessing cocaine.

The police prosecutor said Taylor had shown a "blatant disregard" for court orders and was offending while on bail.

The court heard the stealing charge related to sunglasses she had been lent by somebody but failed to give back.

In another incident she drove a car which had been unlawfully taken by somebody else. While driving she had an accident but did not remain at the scene.

When police went to her apartment she was found on a neighbour's balcony leading to a trespass charge.

A breath test revealed a reading of 0.048, which was illegal given she had no license, the court heard.

Lawyer Michael Gatenby asked the court to convict and not further punish given the 200 days spent in pre sentence custody. Regarding the trespass charge he said the neighbour was friendly with Taylor and often cooked her meals.

"The rest of the offending is fairly low level," he said.

"There's a little bit of cocaine but it has to be less than two grams."

He said some of the bail breaches occurred in the context of being set up by a media organisation and turbulent family relationships

Mr Gatenby had some "not insignificant mental issues" and suffered from PTSD

"Without all the orders of bail over her head she probably just can get on with her life," he said.

Magistrate Steve Courtney said Taylor's criminal history revealed drug and mental health issues.

" Your story is a sad one," he said.

"Good luck".

Suzi Taylor’s lawyer Michael Gatenby says this could be a stepping stone for the troubled former reality television contestant. File picture: John Gass

Taylor was convicted and not further punished and disqualified from driving for three months.

Outside court Mr Gatenby described the outcome as a "tremendous result".

"This poor woman has been remanded in custody in circumstances where she didn't deserve it," he said.

"Hopefully she can get on with her life and I think this will be a really good stepping stone for her."

" One of the things that really surprised me about Suzi is that she isn't bitter. She's just getting on with things and I think that she'll be really pleased to get out. I think she just wants to see her family, particularly children who she hasn't seen for quite some time."

Mr Gatenby said he believed there should be an inquiry into how the state treated people with a mental illness.

"People that are vulnerable shouldn't be remanded in custody, and unfortunately we seem to have a habit of locking people up because they can't find somewhere to live."

Originally published as Court laments Suzi's 'sad' story ahead of release