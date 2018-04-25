COURT: Indecent treatment case hinges on child's testimony

A JURY was deliberating at Gladstone District Court late yesterday afternoon in the trial of a Gladstone man accused of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The child in question is the defendant's granddaughter, who was less than six years old at the time of the incident, which is alleged to have occurred about two years ago.

The court heard the little girl first told her mother and then told investigators that her grandfather had been seated at a computer wearing satin boxer shorts when she had approached him and asked to use the television.

He then got up from the chair, took his penis in his hand and was "wiggling it", according to the child's testimony.

The jury was shown at least one drawing and photograph during the course of the trial.

Summarising the case for the jury before its deliberation, Judge Michael Shanahan said both the defence and prosecution had acknowledged the case hinged on the reliability of the girl's testimony.

He summarised the defence's case as essentially a denial that the incident had occurred at all, and said the defence had suggested the girl may have been confused about what she had seen or confused it with another incident in which the defendant may have accidentally exposed his penis.

Judge Shanahan said the prosecution had maintained that the girl's testimony was reliable, and that the girl's assertion the event in question had happened remained categorical throughout the process.

The prosecutor had told the court that the girl's description of her reaction to the alleged incident as "giggling and thinking it was funny" established her as a reliable witness who did not initially understand the seriousness of the situation.

Before the jury left the court room, Judge Shanahan reminded the jurors that returning a not-guilty verdict was "not a matter of grace or favour" for the defendant, but simply a judgment as to whether or not the prosecution had established the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.