Court hears woman woke up to carer's hands around throat, raping her

A MAN accused of raping and strangling his physically ill partner has been refused bail.

Charged with two counts of strangulation, wilful damage and rape, the former New South Wales man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday and Friday.

On February 26, police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident at a Gladstone Region home.

The victim told police she had been subjected to strangulation incidents and rape at the hands of her partner of six years.

Due to a medical condition the victim suffers from, the man is also her carer.

The court was told, during the victim's formal statement to police the following day, she accused the man of strangling her until she lost conciousness on February 24.

She said, due to her medical condition, she was not strong enough to fight back.

She said when the pair went to bed later that day, the man wanted to have sex - a desire which she said "No" to.

Police will allege the victim woke up in the middle of the night to the man squeezing her throat.

He then allegedly removed her leggings and raped her.

The previous day during a verbal argument, police will allege the man punched the laundry door in a rage, leaving a fist-sized hole behind.

During the formal statement, the woman told police of another violent altercation between her and the defendant the previous year.

At the time of the offence (August 13, 2017), the victim told police the couple were simply arguing when officers arrived.

However, the victim has since then changed her statement and said the man strangled her until she passed out that day as well.

The victim told police her partner had been using ice since 2016 - a year in which he committed a series of domestic violence offences.

On Friday, police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told the court the accused should not be granted bail because of the "unacceptable risk" he posed.

"He will re-offend," he said.

The court was told the man had a criminal history spanning at least 20 years and had served prison sentences for like-offences in New South Wales and Victoria.

When bail was denied, the man fired off a string of obscenities and insults at Magistrate Neil Lavaring - words to the effect of "This is bullsh-t your honour ... Why waste my time like this your honour?".