Court hears man’s chilling words after he allegedly shot cop

A POLICE constable involved in a Gold Coast shootout has told a court she thought she was going to die after she heard a gunshot and felt immediate pain in her leg.

Constable Diana Squires is today giving evidence in the trial of Daniel Luke White-Mayne who has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Const Squires.

In the trial opening, crown prosecutor Prosecutor Judith Geary said it was alleged White-Mayne was trying to kill the officer when he discharged a handgun during a standoff with police in an underground carpark in early 2017.

Const Squires today recounted the shootout, telling the Brisbane Supreme Court jury that White-Mayne had produced a handgun from his bag when her partner attempted to arrest him.

"I saw him unzip the bag, pull out the gun and he was facing me directly," she said,

"He was very close - less than half a metre (away)."

Daniel White-Mayne has been charged with attempted murder.

Const Squires told the court she recalled hearing her colleague yelling "gun, gun".

"All I remember is seeing a gun very close to my face," she said.

"That was when, in shock, I stepped back and drew my firearm.

"I was trying to fire a string of shots and my gun jammed."

White-Mayne was shot by police three times during the January 2017 incident and suffered bullet wounds to his thigh, foot and scrotum.

Const Squires said after her gun jammed, she saw White-Mayne still holding his gun while facing her in a crouched position.

"(I ran) not very far before I heard a shot and felt pain," she said.

"I kept going but I believed that I had been shot in the leg."

Const Squires said a short time later, she fell over and couldn't move her legs.

"Immediately tried to get up, my legs were paralysed, I screamed," she said.

"After I screamed I heard the male person say something - words to the effect of you're going to cop this, you dog c***, you're going to die. It was a death threat."

"I thought I was going to die."

The officer said she began to drag herself across the concrete carpark by her arms before realising she could walk again.

She told the court she was worried she would "bleed to death".

The trial continues.