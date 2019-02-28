Woman stabs partner in the heart with kitchen knife

Peta Ansford sat through the second day of trial.

A KNIFE to the heart was the final blow in an ill-fated romance, which was sparked online and ended with a man dead and a woman facing the Supreme Court charged with his manslaughter.

Mackay man Luke Mitchell died after his partner of more than two years, Peta Louise Ansford, stabbed him once in the heart with a kitchen knife, a Mackay court has been told.

While there is no doubt it was Ms Ansford who delivered the fatal blow, a jury of 12 must decide if the killing was unlawful or the actions of a woman defending herself.

A frantic triple zero phone call made by Ms Ansford's parents early on the morning Mr Mitchell died was played for the jury in the Supreme Court in Mackay yesterday.

In the background of this call, an inconsolable Ms Ansford can be heard screaming "I am not a killer".

In opening statements, the Crown told the court Ms Ansford, on the phone to first responders had said the killing happened during a heated argument between herself and Mr Mitchell of May 7, 2017.

"We were having a domestic and he kept pushing me and kept pushing me and kept pushing me," she said in a recording played to the court.

Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina told the court Ms Ansford said, "I grabbed a knife and stabbed him ... But I didn't mean to kill him."

While the prosecution painted a picture of a relationship fraught with dysfunction on both sides, lawyers defending Ms Ansford portrayed Mr Mitchell as a verbally, emotionally, financially and physically violent man who "drank and smoked all his money from the government".

Ms Ansford's defence barrister, Harvey Walters, told the jury Mr Mitchell died with a blood alcohol level of 0.245 per cent, more than five times the legal driving limit. "The irony is that my client is charged with the offence of manslaughter on the man who was domestically violent to her," he said.

Videos and Facebook comments which allege Mr Mitchell's violence towards his partner were tended to the court.

The trial will resume tomorrow.