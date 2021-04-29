Court hears dad knew sexual attraction to girls was ‘wrong’

A court has heard how a 50-year-old man knew it was wrong to be attracted to young girls when he engaged in sexual conversations in what he described as a "fantasy world".

Jason Scott Hastie allegedly planned to meet an undercover police officer, who he believed was a 14-year-old girl, after having online sexual conversations with her between December 28, 2019 and January 15, last year a court heard.

The Dulong resident pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to using the internet to procure children under 16 and grooming a child under 16 years with intent to expose to indecent matter.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

On Wednesday the jury listened to a police interview conducted by arresting officer Peter Backer at Mr Hastie's Dulong home on January 15.

In the interview Mr Hastie said he had sexual conversations with the girl, impersonated by Detective Senior Constable Marissa Ward and told her he would like to "lick her out", "feel her t..s" and "f..k her".

He said he only felt comfortable using the language in the "fantasy world" and wouldn't have been game enough to meet with the girl.

"It's just my fantasy, you know I will go on there and masturbate over it because it's my fantasy … I wouldn't do it for real it's just a fantasy."

The stay at home father said he became "obsessed" with chatting on Chatiw after he started suffering with erectile dysfunction as a result of a double hernia surgery.

"I can't get up, drive's gone, everything's gone … It's frustrating sexually," he said.

"I'm trying to make up a fantasy about it and do a story and get off like that, 'cause as I said I can't get it up."

Mr Hastie said he knew his attraction to young girls was wrong, but didn't know who he could talk to.

He said his difficult childhood could have resulted in the attraction.

"I never liked girls until I got older as in younger girls, like I know it's wrong in my head …," he said.

"It's something in your head that causes you to think that, I don't know why …."

Jason Scott Hastie (left) enters Maroochydore District Court on the first day of his trial. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Mr Hastie said he had spoken to other children, he believed were fake, on Chatiw in the two or three years he had a profile under different usernames including "wantmumdau" and "daddy4daughter".

" … Most people on there are all fake … so it's all fantasy stuff that's what I was about, fantasy," he said.

He said during the time received photos of kids performing sexual acts in the past but had deleted them out of disgust.

The court heard Mr Hastie sent a photo of his penis and a video of himself masturbating to the girl after being told she was 14.

Mr Hastie didn't give evidence at the trial.

Crown prosecutor John Cahill said in his closing statement to the jury that Mr Hastie's claims his actions were a fantasy were nonsense.

Mr Cahill said the father asked about specific logistics while making plans to meet the girl, expressed concerns about being caught and of going to jail.

"Together this is an indication that the accused was part in something more than a fantasy that he believed that Ashley Saunders (fake girl) was a child and a child under the age of 16 that she was 14 and that he was planning to meet with her," he said.

Barrister Nathan Turner said Hastie didn't believe the child was under 16 and didn't intend to expose her to indecent matter.

Mr Turner said the now 50-year-old discussed a catch up to "bolster" the fantasy and improve his libido and sex life.

"If you were fantasising, wouldn't you want to make it as real a lifelike as possible," he asked the jury.

Mr Turner said Hastie gave an honest and truthful account during the police interview and asked the jury to believe him as the only person who could tell them his belief at the time of the alleged offending.

"You heard him for two hours today (in the police interview) over and over again he did not have a belief the person he was communicating with was a child because it was all fantasy," he said.

"He says this, 'I wouldn't touch anyone, it's just fantasy' … 'I wouldn't do it, I wouldn't touch any kids'."

Mr Turner told the jury there was no explanation to as why the police chose to arrest Mr Hastie the day before the arranged meeting.

Judge Ken Barlow summarised the case to the jury who retired to consider their verdict.