Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Crime

Court bans serial public masturbator from three suburbs

by Nicole Pierre
6th Mar 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCUSED serial public masturbator has been banned from returning to the Brisbane streets where he allegedly committed the lewd acts, the court has heard.

Ben Moran, 43, from Eatons Hill, fronted the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 27 counts of indecent acts.

Police allege the man was caught masturbating on suburban streets including Truro Street in Windsor over the last four years.

Earlier this year, he received 10 fresh charges for allegedly committing indecent acts in Annerley and Fairfield, in Brisbane's south.

Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.

His matter has been adjourned to April 3.

ban ben moran court crime editors picks public masturbator suburbs

Top Stories

    BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    premium_icon BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    News Forecaster says this week's weather is not in line with the overall dry and 'warmer than normal' outlook for autumn.

    Funds approved for Yarwun waste facility upgrade

    premium_icon Funds approved for Yarwun waste facility upgrade

    News The State Government granted billions in funding.

    6 houses over 600k to take your breath away

    premium_icon 6 houses over 600k to take your breath away

    News You'll want to look twice at these lavish property gems.