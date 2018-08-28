Menu
BAIL REFUSED: The man's case was adjourned until October.
Crime

COURT: Bail refused for Auckland St stabbing suspect

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Aug 2018 7:15 PM

A man charged with stabbing another man up to eight times at an Auckland St unit complex last night has been refused bail at Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Tyrin Philip Greenland, 23, appeared before magistrate Dennis Kinsella this afternoon, represented by lawyer Rio Ramos.

Police allege Mr Greenland was staying at the unit complex with his partner on Monday when he was visited by a 27-year-old man following a heated telephone conversation.

Police allege that shortly before 8.55pm, he stabbed the 27-year-old up to eight times in the stomach, back and head.

Mr Greenland sat quietly in the dock this afternoon, occasionally raising his hand to correct a statement made in court.

His lawyer Rio Ramos argued it would be unjust to keep her client in custody pending a trial when he may have a defence available to him, namely that any acts undertaken by her client were committed in self-defence.

But Mr Kinsella pointed out her client had at one point told police he had not stabbed the other man at all.

He determined Mr Greenland was at too high a risk of failing to appear back in court, given the seriousness of the charge against him, and did not grant bail.

The case was adjourned until October and Mr Greenland was remanded in custody.

