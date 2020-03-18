IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 18.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Bauer, Adam Roy
Boshoff, Johan Dorotheus
Boyd, Stephen Paul
Brumpton, Andrew
Burdinat, Ian James
Cattell, Dyllan James
Dahl, Paul John
Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph
Finch, Alana Christine
Grech, Joseph
Hawkins, Kelly Ann
Jarman, Huynh Mai
Keyworth, Edward Thomas
Lamkin, Crystal Lee
Landry, Dean Micheal
Lapham, Trevor Scott
Lopez, Paul Ruben Cacares
Marra, Christopher Gerard
Martin, Ezekiel James
Parter, Mark Edward
Powell, Matthew Dean
Stafford, Brett Francis
Whittaker, Nathan James