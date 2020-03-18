Menu
Gladstone Courthouse.
News

IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Eilish Massie
by
18th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March 18.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bauer, Adam Roy
Boshoff, Johan Dorotheus
Boyd, Stephen Paul 
Brumpton, Andrew 
Burdinat, Ian James
Cattell, Dyllan James 
Dahl, Paul John 
Eather, Matthew Thomas Joseph
Finch, Alana Christine 
Grech, Joseph
Hawkins, Kelly Ann
Jarman, Huynh Mai 
Keyworth, Edward Thomas
Lamkin, Crystal Lee 
Landry, Dean Micheal
Lapham, Trevor Scott
Lopez, Paul Ruben Cacares
Marra, Christopher Gerard
Martin, Ezekiel James
Parter, Mark Edward
Powell, Matthew Dean 
Stafford, Brett Francis
Whittaker, Nathan James

