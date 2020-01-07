IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.
Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, January 7.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Antoniolli, Amanda Lorraine
Asse, Shaun Gabrail
Cain, Daniel Robert
Channell, Aaron Andrew, Mr
Clark, Shay Maxwell
Collins, Martin Andrew
Davis, Nathan Michael, Mr
Fields, Daniel Scott, Mr
Hollingsworth, Josiah Richard
Irwin, Tyrone Jay
Latifi, Adem
Lewis-Heselwood, Samara Louise
Macatangay, Joel Dequina
Marra, Christopher Gerard
Potts, Blair James
Prestwidge, Shane Anthony
Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza
Thirlwell, Damon Leigh
Tully, Daniel Neville, Mr
Van-Ekeren, Michelle Suellen
Williams, Danelle Joy
Wogandt, Joshua Ryan
Wyvill, Maylan Maree, Ms