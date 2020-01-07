Menu
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
7th Jan 2020 8:02 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, January 7.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Antoniolli, Amanda Lorraine

Asse, Shaun Gabrail

Cain, Daniel Robert

Channell, Aaron Andrew, Mr

Clark, Shay Maxwell

Collins, Martin Andrew

Davis, Nathan Michael, Mr

Fields, Daniel Scott, Mr

Hollingsworth, Josiah Richard

Irwin, Tyrone Jay

Latifi, Adem

Lewis-Heselwood, Samara Louise

Macatangay, Joel Dequina

Marra, Christopher Gerard

Potts, Blair James

Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

Smith, Bobbie-Lee Leiza

Thirlwell, Damon Leigh

Tully, Daniel Neville, Mr

Van-Ekeren, Michelle Suellen

Williams, Danelle Joy

Wogandt, Joshua Ryan

Wyvill, Maylan Maree, Ms

Gladstone Observer

