IN COURT: 12 people set to appear in Gladstone today

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 13.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bromilow, Dylan Robert Andrew

Charlton, Anthony Graham

Dodt, Ruby Ann

Horstman, Zachary Allen

Lydiard, Aaron James, Mr

Nielsen, Deborah Belinda

Rhodes, Cameron Robert

Riordan, Jason Paul, Mr

Robertson, Andrew William John

Simon, Ebony Alice

Swallow, Timothy Gary

Wogandt, Joshua Ryan