Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
News

IN COURT: 11 people set to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Jan 2020 7:48 AM | Updated: 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, January 10.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Boughton, Kenny Keith Frances

Bugeja, William Henryk, Mr

Ellerton, Matthew Joseph

Ingra, Dean Michael

Isaacs, Desmond Robert Glen

Johnson, William Mervyn

Shepherd, John Edward

Weribone, David Alex John

Wheeler, Jordan Andrew

Yow Yeh, Lomas Ralph

Zegiel, Heathe Kenneth, Mr

Gladstone Observer

