Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

Sarah Barnham
by
6th Dec 2019 8:02 AM
EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, December 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Gladstone Magistrates Court:

Castle, Dylan Bradley

Howe, Cameron Erich

Langford, Petica Mitylene

Mastroieni, Lindsey Ann Rosemary

Meikle, Julianne

Nichols, David James

Norling, Simon Otto

Wyatt, Laurie Wilfred Arthur

District court:

Jason DUNNE

Tyrin GREENLAND

