Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNERS: Ben Wriede won the Open Male 8km race.
WINNERS: Ben Wriede won the Open Male 8km race. Mike Richards GLA190818MWIN
News

Calliope man Ben Wriede wins Botanic to Bridge by 18 seconds

MATT HARRIS
by
20th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

FUN RUN: Runners from Calliope and Brisbane won the Open Categories in the 2018 Botanic to Bridge yesterday.

Calliope's Ben Wriede took out the Open Male 8km in a time of 26:02, finishing 18 seconds ahead of Masters winner Wayne Spies and 25 seconds before Open Male runner-up Paul Tucker.

The Open Female 8km winner was Alexandra Blake from the Brisbane suburb of Bulimba, who finished in 30:09.

Blake was encouraged to enter the race by her uncle who died earlier in the year.

She finished almost six minutes ahead of female Masters winner Debra Minor and almost six and a half minutes in front of Open Female runner-up Katie Keohane.

 

Alexandra Blake won the Open Female 8km race.
Alexandra Blake won the Open Female 8km race. Mike Richards GLA190818FRUN

The 24-year-old was hoping to complete the 8km course in a quicker time and was not expecting the undulating hills that the course dished up.

"I found the course quite hard and there are a lot of hills," she said.

"The first hill I already felt like I was dying," she said.

"I run competitively and came up to try and win the (prize) money so I hoped to be up the top."

"During the last kilometre I was pushing it until the end."

 

Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run.
Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run. Mike Richards GLA190818FRUN

Wriede's victory was not as comprehensive but he still finished by a comfortable margin.

"I went a lot better than I thought I'd go," he said.

"I was hoping for top five and around 28 minutes.

"It's been a few years since I last did the race and wasn't too sure what to expect.

"Usually there's some quick boys who show up for this and I was just out here for a good time so I was surprised.

"I was in second for about the first 7km of the race and it was only during the last kilometre I was able to catch up to the leader and get him on the downhill on Goondoon St and held on for the win from there."

Related Items

athletics botanic to bridge botanic to bridge fun run fun run gladstone ports corporation running
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Cafe culture brewing with three new cafes

    OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Cafe culture brewing with three new cafes

    News Wake up and smell the coffee!

    • 20th Aug 2018 6:34 AM
    PAY FREEZE: Council's second offer after workers reject plan

    PAY FREEZE: Council's second offer after workers reject plan

    News Council has been challenged to address years of wage freezes

    • 20th Aug 2018 6:50 AM
    BREAKING: Treasurer refers Gladstone Ports matter to CCC

    BREAKING: Treasurer refers Gladstone Ports matter to CCC

    News Concerning information was recently reported to the Treasury.

    • 20th Aug 2018 6:57 AM
    • 3 thunderbolt
    How Gladstone's producing hundreds of spelling bees

    How Gladstone's producing hundreds of spelling bees

    News Primary school students are improving their reading and writing

    • 20th Aug 2018 7:24 AM

    Local Partners