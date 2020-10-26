Courier driver just holds onto job after drug offence
A GLADSTONE courier driver has just held onto his job after being caught drug-driving.
Daniel James Bowerman was pulled over on June 6, at 2.25pm, on the Dawson Highway.
He tested positive during a roadside drug test and admitted to recent drug use.
Further tests showed the presence of marijuana in his system.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday to drug-driving.
Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Bowerman was employed as a courier driver but had convinced his employer to keep him on doing warehouse duties during his disqualification period.
Bowerman was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.
Read more drug-driving cases:
Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used
Man drank speed to help with arthritis