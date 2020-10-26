Menu
A Gladstone courier driver has just held onto his employment after a drug-driving offence.
Crime

Courier driver just holds onto job after drug offence

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
26th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
A GLADSTONE courier driver has just held onto his job after being caught drug-driving.

Daniel James Bowerman was pulled over on June 6, at 2.25pm, on the Dawson Highway.

He tested positive during a roadside drug test and admitted to recent drug use.

Further tests showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Tuesday to drug-driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Bowerman was employed as a courier driver but had convinced his employer to keep him on doing warehouse duties during his disqualification period.

Bowerman was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

