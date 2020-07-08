Courageous act: How alleged survivors helped police

SPEAKING UP: Officer-in-charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop discusses the circumstances around serious domestic violence charges laid yesterday.

SPEAKING UP: Officer-in-charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop discusses the circumstances around serious domestic violence charges laid yesterday.

Courage; it's defined as strength in the face of fear, pain or grief and it's how officer-in-charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop described the actions of two women who reached out to police with allegations of serious domestic violence.

Det Sen Sgt Bishop said after nearly two weeks of effort police arrested a man on Monday and charged him with 38 serious domestic violence offences including rape, torture and deprivation of liberty.

He said the women were both "overjoyed" and finally felt a sense of safety.

"One of the young ladies now feels safe enough that we can assist her to go to hospital to get some surgery for a facial injury," he said.

"I applaud the courage of those two young ladies to speak up to police, because it does take a lot of courage to face your fears in that way."

He said it was through their coming forward that police were alerted to the situation.

"It's a great illustration with domestic violence, sometimes the fear and the cycle of DV sometimes doesn't allow [alleged] victims to speak up," he said.

"We're very fortunate and glad that they did so that we could bring this male hopefully to justice."

Det Sen Sgt Bishop said the matter was before the court but that further details will "emerge in due course".

Police found the man in Heidke St, near Stockland Shopping Centre, in an "associates vehicle" after searching a number of Bundaberg addresses.

Det Sen Sgt Bishop said the alleged incidents, involving two women known to the offender, had occurred at multiple locations "for an extended period of time".

"He's facing 38 charges; a number of serious offences in relation to assaults, breaches of the Domestic Violence Act, strangulations - very serious charges on the upper end of the scale," Det Sen Sgt Bishop said.

The Branyan man has been charged with nine counts of assault, five counts of deprivation of liberty, three counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and choking, two counts of rape and one count each of grievous bodily harm, torture, stalking and contravene a domestic violence order.

He has also been charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a shortened firearm, going armed to cause fear, wilful damage and burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and stealing.

Police have seized evidence but were conducting further inquiries to locate other items.

"As a result of the actions yesterday there's a number of other lines of inquiry that we are following up as we speak," he said.

As part of their policing process, Det Sen Sgt Bishop said they had a debrief after the arrest to ensure everyone was okay, reflect on what they did and how they could improve in the future.

"I think we were all just very glad that [an arrest had been made] without any serious injury to either the officers involved or the public or those young ladies who were the [alleged] victims."

Multiple police units within the Bundaberg area and specialist police from Brisbane assisted with Monday's efforts.

Upon attending one of addresses searched, the homeowner allegedly resisted police efforts to enter the dwelling and "subsequently had to be arrested," Det Sen Const Bishop said.

If you need help, you can reach out via the following hotlines:

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

In an emergency call the police on Triple Zero (000).