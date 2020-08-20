Menu
Dating

Couple's X-rated act in empty cinema

20th Aug 2020 8:49 PM

 

A couple's X-rated cinema antics have gone viral along with the revelation that movie theatre cameras are, ahem, really high quality.

A Snapchat video of security footage from a UK cinema was shared to Twitter, where it has since gone on to get thousands of retweets and over three million views.

The definitely NSFW (not suitable for work) clip shows a pantless woman straddling her male partner in the front row of the empty theatre, with the couple getting down to business in what they think is a dark space.

RELATED: X-rated advice to stop virus spread

The couple were filmed getting intimate in the front row of the cinema, unaware they are being filmed.
But the pair are clearly unaware that their sexual encounter is being recorded in crystal clear quality by the cinema's surveillance system.

"Who does this and you people don't think you'll get caught," the Snapchat video caption read.

"WE CHECK THE CAMERAS DARLIN!!!!"

The video has since racked up thousands of replies on Twitter, with people blasting them for brazenly have sex in the front row.

RELATED: 'Throuple' says life isn't just a sex party

 

 

 

 

But others were clearly disturbed by just how good cinema surveillance systems are and how it meant their, ahem, personal acts had been recorded too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

While this couple's X-rated movie theatre film is accidental another couple came under fire for having sex in a public place earlier this year.

An Italian couple sparked outrage when they filmed themselves having sex outside a temple in Myanmar, uploading the video to PornHub.

The pornographic video was filmed on the scared site of Bagan, with angry viewers slamming the video as blasphemous.

 

Originally published as Couple's X-rated act in empty cinema

sex

