Couple's wedding makes December extra special

The wedding of Angelique and Scott Dinte at Tondoon Botanic gardens, photographer by Sarah Lette Photography.

The wedding of Angelique and Scott Dinte at Tondoon Botanic gardens, photographer by Sarah Lette Photography. Contributed

A TANNUM Sands couple who were married on Christmas Eve are still enjoying the honeymoon period.

Angelique and Scott Dinte were married before a small congregation of family and friends at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The wedding date meant all of the extended family could enjoy the celebrations.

"We just thought it was a great time given that our families were going to be around,” Angelique said.

"We didn't want to have a big wedding ceremony so we thought while everyone's here for Christmas, we may as well have an intimate ceremony with the people most important to us.

"We just wanted to make the most of it.”

The wedding of Angelique and Scott Dinte at Tondoon Botanic gardens, photographer by Sarah Lette Photography. Contributed

Opting for a simple ceremony without the fuss of a wedding party, Angelique said the happy couple wanted the ceremony to be quick, fun and memorable.

While the couple don't have any children, they are parents to three dogs and a cat.

Angelique said she would have liked to have involved the pets in the ceremony, however, decided against it.

"I had wanted that but don't think animals would have been allowed at the gardens,” she said.

"We've got a little rottweiler puppy and I thought he'd be perfect for it but he'd probably just run off chasing butterflies.”

Despite the blazing heat and persistent mosquitoes, the couple said their extended family were thrilled with the day.

They particularly thanked celebrant Judy Whicker for making their day special.

"The family loved it and thought Judy was awesome,” Angelique said.

"She's such a down-to-earth person and made the experience quite fun.

"We had a wedding poem that we broke up amongst our family and just had everyone read a few lines.

The wedding of Angelique and Scott Dinte at Tondoon Botanic gardens, photographer by Sarah Lette Photography. Contributed

"It made it special for us too because it got everyone involved.”

The couple and their guests moved on to Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club for the reception, where they were treated to sunset drinks and "amazing seafood.”

While the couple enjoyed a small break on Heron Island, Angelique is hoping for a trip to Vegas with her new husband.