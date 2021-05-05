Couple’s Facebook marketplace crime spree

A couple, who post pictures of themselves posing with a gun, have fronted court after terrorising a Facebook marketplace seller.

A couple, who post pictures of themselves posing with a gun, have fronted court after terrorising a Facebook marketplace seller.

A Queensland couple terrorised an online jeweller who they came across on Facebook marketplace during a calculated and violent home invasion, a court has been told.

Chiara Adrianne Yvonne Hubber and Jamie Michael Rea first duped the jeweller, 64, by promising to pay for expensive items during their first meeting in December 2019.

Weeks later, the pair's actions escalated to a violent confrontation before robbing the victim of jewellery, electronics and a hefty amount of cash.

The court was told Chiara Adrianne Yvonne Hubber and Jamie Michael Rea were in a relationship at the time they targeted an online jeweller living in Hawthorne in late 2019.

While learning their fates on Wednesday, Rea and Hubber smirked and chatted quietly with each other while seated side-by-side in the Brisbane District Court dock.

Both pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, one count of burglary in the night while in company and robbery in company using personal violence.

Rea, 23, also pleaded guilty to one count of dangerously operating a vehicle while speeding.

The court was told the pair targeted a 64-year-old man who ran an online marketplace selling jewellery in late 2019.

On December 22 that year, they both attended the victim's unit in Hawthorne after arranging to buy jewellery over Facebook marketplace.

The pair checked out a jewellery set, indicating they would transfer money to the man later.

Crown prosecutor Christa Nicola said this did not happen and the pair left with the jewellery but without paying for anything.

Hubber and Rea defrauded the 64-year-old victim out of thousands of dollars’ worth of goods before Rea returned in January and robbed the man of more goods.

On January 12, 2020 Hubber, 25, attended the victim's house with another person.

She apologised for what happened and indicated she wanted to buy $5000 worth of items but only had a few hundred dollars with her.

Hubber pretended to make a transaction on her phone for more jewellery and some electronics and left while Rea waited in a nearby car.

A day later, the pair again attended the victim's house.

Rea and another man forced their way into the unit after Hubber began speaking with the victim on the veranda.

Rea threatened to stab the victim, repeatedly punching him while questioning why he was "cheating with my girlfriend".

"The complainant was very scared and at that point told him (Rea) where the money was," Ms Nicola said.

He left with cash and LED lights, leaving behind his phone.

At the time, Rea was on probation for other unrelated offences while Hubber was on a suspended jail sentence.

A picture from Hubber’s Facebook page.

The court was told police attempted to arrest Rea as he was driving in Banksia Beach on January 29 but he evaded them by driving at speeds of 150kmh, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

Lawyers for the pair said the relationship had since broken down and was "marked by drug use" and Hubber effectively "doing whatever she was told".

Rea's defence barrister Kate Gover said her client was remorseful for what happened but denied knowing there was a "plan" to rob the victim.

She said Rea, a former roof tiler, had suffered a serious head injury at age 14 and "went off the rails" with drug use.

"He got introduced to ice through peer groups," Ms Gover said.

"He hasn't been able to kick his meth use by himself."

Ms Gover said Rea would live away from his drug-addicted peer groups when released from custody and had the support of his mother, who sat quietly in the back of the court.

Richard Taylor, acting for Hubber, said her client had struggled to care for her young daughter while trying to get enrolled in a nursing course.

Judge Vicki Loury sentenced Rea to three years' jail, suspended with time already served in pre-sentence custody.

"By using drugs … you are wasting your life," she said.

"If you don't do something about your drug problem, you will be institutionalised."

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Hubber also received a three-year jail term but was given immediate parole.

Judge Loury warned Hubber she was "too young" to be institutionalised and going back to jail would affect her ability to be a better mother to her child.

Originally published as Couple's Facebook marketplace crime spree