Couples are falling head over heels for our coastal town

Alina Rose: September 9, 2017.
IT LOOKS like couples everywhere are falling head over heels for Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

Agnes Water was chosen as the destination to wed for 34 couples last year and 16 chose the nearby Seventeen Seventy for the big day.

The Observer's Facebook followers shared their photos and memories from their beachside weddings at the tourism hotspot.

Amanda Booth said her Agnes Water beach wedding was "so peaceful".

"We got married at the beach in front of Sandcastles Resort ... It was great to have it all in the one spot."

Bridie Ritchie's Agnes Water beach wedding was in September 26.

"We had an amazing time in Agnes," she said.

