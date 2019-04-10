Why couple didn’t report alleged servant missing

A QUEENSLAND couple did not report that an alleged forced servant was missing because she had outgrown her usefulness and become an "albatross around their neck", a court has been told.

Brisbane couple Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini and Malavine Pulini, who are accused of allegedly trafficking a woman to Brisbane, became tired of the woman, a prosecutor has told a jury during their trial.

"(They) had become a little bit tired of their servant," crown prosecutor Ben Power told the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

"She had outgrown her usefulness. The children had grown up, the need for her was less.

"(She) was an albatross around their neck. An albatross they created but were glad to get rid of."

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, says she was forced to work as a domestic helper in suburban Brisbane for eight years before escaping in 2016.

The court was told the couple did not report her disappearance to police. It is alleged the woman was paid about $250 per fortnight, but prosecutors said there were periods where she had to stretch that amount for up to seven weeks.

The couple pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and forced labour charges when their trial began on Monday, but guilty to harbouring an unlawful non-citizen.

Isikeli Feleatoua Pulini (left) and Malavine Pulini are seen arriving at the Brisbane District Court in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

The woman had previously worked for the family in Tonga from 2001 to 2006.

"She was a household servant, someone who ate in the kitchen and was paid very, very poorly," Mr Power told the jury while summing up the prosecution's case on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, defence barrister Mark McCarthy cross-examined an AFP agent who said officers did not check the woman's phone records while she was staying with the family.

He said they did not try to download her call history, Facebook history or the family's computer.

The agent told the court Australia Federal Police did not attempt to make inquiries with the Fijian woman's family or with police in her home country, where her brother is an officer.

He said it didn't seem relevant to contact the woman's family and working with police overseas could be difficult.

"Getting a mutual assistance request out of the country... has to be extremely well-justified," the agent said.

He said officers attempted to check whether Mr or Mrs Pulini had any criminal history in Tonga with local authorities, but they did not receive a response.

The trial is expected to continue on Thursday.