WINNERS: Carmel and Michael Parkinson are celebrating 30 years of owning newsagents on the Coast.
Couple win the job jackpot with newsagency

Kristen Booth
16th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
THIRTY years in the industry and three division one winners later, Michael and Carmel Parkinson are enjoying work more than ever.

The couple bought their first newsagency at Marcoola Beach in 1989 and have continued to thrive. They currently operate two of their three stores, Coolum Beach News and David Low Way News, while their daughter Danielle runs Nambour Village News.

Danielle said three decades in the industry was an "absolutely amazing" achievement and was extremely proud of her parents.

Mr Parkinson said they bought their first store as an opportunity to move back to the Coast from Brisbane where he worked as a banker.

"Back in the day, news agencies were classed as a good cash flow industry," he said.

Since then they sold three division one winning lotteries and a number of division two and three.

"We've sold three, two at nearly $1.4 million, and we're due to sell another good one," Mr Parkinson said.

"In the last week we've had two winners of over $9000 and the people that won are really grateful. It makes you feel good."

Mr Parkinson said they had "probably never enjoyed the industry more at any time like we do now" with great staff who helped them create the "perfect work/life balance".

