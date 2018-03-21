Couple welcome first born on St Pat's day

Cohen David Abell was born to mum Kate and dad Pete on Saturday March 17, at 1.28pm.

A GLADSTONE couple will be hoping the luck of the Irish continues to shine down on them after giving birth to their first child on Saint Patrick's Day.

Born at 1.28pm on Saturday, Cohen David Abell is the first child to parents Kate and Pete Abell.

Cohen was born at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

Not only is Cohen the couple's first child, he is the first grandchild to both sides of the family.

"He's the first grandchild on both sides so he's very, very spoilt," mum Kate said.

"They're (his grandparents) just smitten with him.

"We don't get to hold him when they're here."

The couple, who have lived in Gladstone for much of their lives, are looking forward to raising Cohen in the local area.

Pete said the whole process had been "amazing", while Kate has so far described Cohen as "an easy baby."

"He just eats and sleeps," Kate said.

"He's just a typical baby."

Cohen also continues the family's proud name, with his middle name David also the name of Pete's dad and Kate's uncle.

The couple decided on Cohen as a name they simply liked.

Despite a busy time at the hospital during Cohen's birth, the pair said they were very pleased with the care they've received from nurses at the Mater Hospital.

"We pulled up at three on Saturday morning and there was a lady out the front who walked in at the same time," Pete said.

"They've been great despite being very busy."

"They were go, go, go from all day Saturday between the two birthing suites," Kate added.

While the couple are undecided on whether or not they'll have more children in the future, they are looking forward to being home with Cohen.

"One day, maybe (we'll have more children)," Kate said.

"We'll just enjoy our time with him for now."