Couple still loved-up 65 years on

Rose and Les Baker look back at old memories ahead of their 65th wedding anniversary

THE key to a long marriage is saying yes.

That’s the wisdom of Rose Baker, and she should know, having married Les 65 years ago.

It was 1955, the first McDonald’s was opening in the United States and the first pocket transistor radios were made available.

But closer to home, in a church in Yeppoon, lovebirds Rose and Les were saying “I do”.

On Monday, they will celebrate their 65th anniversary.

Les said they must have been very compatible, with good communication throughout the years.

“We’ve never had an argument yet,” he said.

“We always just talk things over and we disagree at times but we don’t fight over it.

“There’s no sense in that, life’s too short.”

The couple first met at a dance in Yeppoon.

Les was in town for work and was hanging out with mates when they decided to check out the dance.

“I walked on to the dancefloor with my mates, looked around and rose was sitting there,” he said.

“I said, ‘I’ll go and ask that girl for a dance’, which I did.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

THROUGH GOOD TIMES AND BAD

The couple lived in Mackay and Yeppoon before moving to Gladstone in 1969.

Les said Gladstone was a “rip-roaring” place at the time, with minimal places to stop.

Les, Rose and their children ended up at a caravan park at the current site of The Rocky Glen Hotel, but they weren’t there long.

“The sandflies were so bad so we decided with the four kids to get out of here,” Les said.

They bought a block of land at Beecher for $1000 in the early 70s, but there was no water or power.

Les said they would cart water from town or pump water from a nearby creek and Rose would cook on an old wood stove they put on the block.

“It was a bit tough, but it was ours and it wasn’t costing us any money,” he said.

HOUSE BUILT WITH HEART

Eventually, the couple got to work building a house on the land.

Over 12 months, the two put their hearts and souls into construction, which cost just $4000.

While Les was at work, Rose would work on the house during the day, including nailing down the floorboards.

“I’ve got bent nails everywhere,” Rose said.

Almost 50 years later, Rose and Les still call the house their home.

And with four kids, six grandchildren and five-great-grandchildren in Gladstone, they’ve got plenty of people to entertain.