Couple rapt to now have two sons

HAPPY FAMILY: The Kitching family with their latest addition Harrison at the Gladstone Mater Hospital. Glen Porteous

BABY Harrison Robert Kitching was born on June 15 at 12.47pm to parents Jennifer and Shane.

The little bundle of joy weighed 2.94kg (6lb 4oz) and was a welcomed addition to the family.

Jennifer was happy that with boy number two she could draw on experiences with the couple's first child Jaxon.

"It's wonderful. I know what to do with boys and he was a surprise gender because we really didn't know what we were having,” Jennifer said.

Shane, who coaches boxing in his spare time, was pleased with another boy.

"I'm happy because that's what I wanted,” he said.

Four-year-old Jaxon was more worried about his warm muffin he was eating than all the fuss over brother Harrison.

The energetic brother looked like he couldn't wait until his younger sibling could be old enough to play with him.

Mum and Dad might have their hands full with the two boys when the boys get older.

"The nursery is all ready,” Jennifer said.

"Jaxon helped make up his room and is being a good big brother at the moment.”

"We didn't know what we were having so we went with gold and silver design for the nursery.”

Shane might have to get out some old boxing gloves for the two boys when they get older.

"I would say they might do some sparring, being boys ,and can have someone rough to play with in the backyard,” he said.

Baby Harrison was given Jennifer's father's name for his second name.

Harrison is the transferred use of the English surname, meaning "Son of Harry”.

"We liked short names and he'll get Harry,” Shane said.