Couple pieces still to complete Port City Power jigsaw

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge's positive momentum continues during the pre-season.

The Power travelled to Rockhampton and conquered an inexperienced Rocky Rockets outfit in convincing fashion on Tuesday night.

Port City Power coach Brady Walmsley said recruits Kyle Tipene and Taylor Young were rested, but import Nathaniel 'Nash' Koko suffered a knee injury and was assessed at the Gladstone Hospital yesterday.

Gladstone's young guns pressed their claims for increased minutes in the season proper. "Ben Harvey, Ben Murdoch and Luke Knight got a lot of run," Walmsley said.

"Young kids were fine and Ben Murdoch was good."

Gladstone won the first practice game 104-57 two weeks ago and triumphed again by 25 points in the Beef Capital.

It was the final practice game for Port City Power as the club now awaits the arrival of 203cm former Toowoomba Mountaineer and West Adelaide Bearcat Harold Ridgeway.

The Power will meet a full-strength Rockets outfit at Kev Broome in the QBL season opener on April 27.