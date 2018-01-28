Couple 'over the moon' with newest addition

ECSTATIC: Luca Isabel Elsie Ryan was born to mum Kaitlyn Ryan and dad Mitch Ryan on January 25 at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

A GLADSTONE couple have welcomed their first child together, after the birth of Luca Isabel Elsie Ryan at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

Born at 11.17am on January 25, Luca is dad Mitch Ryan's first child, while she joins brother Tyryn as mum Kaitlyn Ryan's second child.

The couple said the birth was a quick and easy process.

"I'm over the moon, it's really exciting,” Mr Ryan said.

"She came out in about two hours from start to finish, from when I got the text message to when I had a baby.”

With dad Mitch born in the Gladstone area, the couple say they are looking forward to raising their family here.

Ms Ryan said she enjoyed the facilities on offer for families, with her other son Tyryn often making good use of the local skate park.

Luca Isabel Elsie Ryan is the couple's first daughter. Matt Taylor GLA270118BABY

"I actually like the parks and all the family things like that,” she said.

"The marina and those kind of places are nice.

"Nothing's too far away in Gladstone, you're only 15 minutes down the road from anything you need.”

While most of Mitch's extended family have already met little Luca, Kaitlyn's family are in Rockhampton and will have to wait a little longer.

Mitch described his family as being "stoked” with their newest addition.

"We won't be able to keep my mum away,” Mr Ryan said.

"She's over the moon.”

Having missed giving birth on Australia Day, Kaitlyn said she didn't mind because her sister's birthday was already on that date.

The couple wanted to thank the staff at the Mater Hospital for their care.

"The Mater's wonderful,” Ms Ryan said.

"I don't have any plans on having any more children, but if I was going to, I'd do it here.”