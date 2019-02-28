Couple of Gladstone brothers have their say on CQ champs

BEAST MODE: Joel 'The Beast' Rickard will hope to improve his times at the CQ Champs in Rockhampton.

BEAST MODE: Joel 'The Beast' Rickard will hope to improve his times at the CQ Champs in Rockhampton. Rebecca Devine GLA280219LIAM

SWIMMING: The best swimmers from 20 clubs across the region will meet at the WWII Memorial Pool in Rockhampton to battle it out at the 2019 Central Queensland Championships.

And the 40-strong Gladstone Gladiators will be among the 321 swimmers ready to stake their claim.

Head coach Tom Fronek was happy with his squad's preparation and was hopeful for some excellent results.

"We have some talented young swimmers starting to come through and these events help them develop their confidence and gain valuable racing experience," he said. "Our more experienced swimmers are coming in off the back of successful State Sprints effort and they should be able to hold onto this momentum and continue to perform."

As the name suggests, this is the premier meet on the Central Queensland swimming calendar. It's an opportunity to showcase Central Queensland's finest swimming talent and the swimmers need to make qualifying times to be eligible to compete in certain events.

Brothers Joel and Liam Rickard are ready and raring to race. Joel, 14, has entered into nine events across all disciplines, but favours freestyle and breaststroke.

"I made some good times in my 50m free recently at the State Sprints and I would like to do that again or better," he said. "Tom is a great coach and he motivates me to do my best."

Liam, 11, prefers the backstroke and he also competed at State Sprints recently. "I like backstroke the best and my goal this weekend is to get some more personal best times and have fun with my friends," he said.

Awards are up for grabs for 11-and-overs for the Sprint Champion which is for best overall results from the four 50m events, Age Champion (best overall results from the four 100m events plus 200m individual medley) and Mid-Distance Champion (best overall results from the four 200m events plus 400m freestyle), plus prizes for the Highest Club Points.

Highlight races include the 4x50m medley relay on tomorrow afternoon and the 4x50m freestyle relay on Sunday afternoon.

Racing commences at 6pm today for the 1500m and 800m events and then tomorrow from 8am and Sunday from 9am.

Meanwhile Gladstone Gladiators sign-on is open now and Fronek can be contacted on fly200m@hotmail.com or 0407 577 882 for more details.