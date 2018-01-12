Gladstone couple introduce baby number three

Ryder James Smith was born at 3.11am on January 8, to parents Jody and Nathan Smith, at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

A GLADSTONE couple have introduced the newest addition to their family, after the birth of their first son on January 8, at 3.11am.

Brother to Abigail, 4, and Mackenzie, 2, Ryder James Smith is the third child to parents Nathan and Jody Smith.

Ryder follows on a strong family tradition at Gladstone's Mater Hospital, with both of his sisters also born there.

Dad Nathan said it was a comfortable experience the third time around, given the family's familiarity with the hospital and staff.

"The girls up here are great and the midwives are excellent," he said.

"There's a few of them who've been the same midwives we had for our previous kids, which has been nice.

"We already sort of knew them and it's good to have familiar faces."

With both parents born and bred here in Gladstone, the proud couple is excited by the prospect of providing all of their children with similar opportunities that they love.

They are hoping their trio will enjoy an "outdoorsy" lifestyle together.

"We've got a home here, both our parents are here and we're from here as well," Nathan said.

"It's quiet and it's just a nice area, and we like doing a lot of boating and fishing.

"We get over to the South End a bit because our family's got houses over there.

"The two girls got a quad for Christmas so they're already started on the bikes and things like that, which they do a fair bit over on the island."

The couple is looking forward to having Ryder home to be with the two girls.

Dad Nathan said his daughters were "smitten" and had no doubt they would smother their brother with love. The pair has not ruled out the possibility of having more children in the future.