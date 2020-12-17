Police investigate suspicious death of elderly couple

Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.

Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside a home in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Ulinga Crescent in Parkinson at 3pm to conduct a welfare check.

They then found the man and woman dead inside what is believed to be their house.

Investigations into the suspicious deaths are under way and a crime scene has been declared at the home.

