Couple fits car with rims they stole during late night theft

Gemma Anne Dewhirst-Oates was charged with her boyfriend, Kyle Bourchier.

A COUPLE who stole four car rims and tyres from Gladstone's Bob Jane T-Marts have been caught with the stolen items fitted to their car.

Gemma Anne Dewhirst-Oates and her boyfriend, Kyle Bourchier, both 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to trespassing, stealing, possessing tainted property, and two counts of breaching their bail conditions.

The court heard the couple stole the wheels and tyres from the Dawson Hwy store about 11.50pm on October 12 last year.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court the couple pulled up in Dewhirst-Oates's car, out the front of the store.

Mr Reece said Bourchier then climbed the fence and removed four tyres and rims from a car in the Bob Jane T-Marts yard.

He said Bourchier threw the items over the fence to Dewhirst-Oates, who placed them in the car.

They left with the tyres and rims.

Mr Reece said Dewhirst-Oates's car was identified using CCTV footage.

A search warrant on their Glen Eden home found her car with the rims fitted, although they had been spray painted black.

The tyres had been found discarded in Bundaberg.

Bourchier told police he acted alone in the crime, however the CCTV footage showed otherwise.

The court heard Dewhirst-Oates had a "strong emotional connection" with the car, after living in it during periods of homelessness.

Police had confiscated the car when the pair were charged but it was to be returned once the court matter concluded.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the couple's history was "of some concern".

She said they both had previous dishonesty offences, and Dewhirst-Oates's history was smaller but more significant.

In her late teens Dewhirst-Oates stole $10,000 from a former employer.

"If you continue offending like this you'll find yourself in jail one day," Ms Ho warned them.

The couple each had two charges of breaching bail, for failing to be home during the 9pm-6am curfew they were placed on at the time of their arrest.

Ms Ho sentenced both Dewhirst-Oates and Bourchier to 18 months probation.

They were each ordered to pay $250 in restitution to Bob Jane T-Marts.