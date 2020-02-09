Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
News

Couple escape through boot as car ‘sucked in’ to water

by Perry Duffin
9th Feb 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two heroes have spoken how they saved a middle-aged couple who got their car sucked into Parramatta's river.

The pair had driven their white BMW to the river's edge in Parramatta CDB to look at the rising water when it "sucked them in".

A car sucked into Parramatta river as it was flooding on the 9th of February 2020. Photographer: Adam Yip
A car sucked into Parramatta river as it was flooding on the 9th of February 2020. Photographer: Adam Yip

The surging water pulled their car into the river and they were forced to climb into the back to try and escape.

Ibi Dost and his mate were driving across a nearby bridge when they spotted the couple.

"We see them, there was no one there to help them," he said

"They were very nervous, they were in a lot of stress."

Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip

Mr Dost and his friend helped pull the two to safety through the boot of the sinking car.

The visibly shaken couple spoke with police who roped off the scene about 3pm.

"It sucked us in," the woman said. "I'm just … in shock."

The rising water tore past Parramatta ferry wharf carrying massive tree branches and debris from nearby construction sites.

"It's not even high-tide yet," one onlooker said. "Bro, this is all going under," he added gesturing at the waterfront walkways and cafes.

Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip

 

 

Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency rescue weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain all around but hardly a drop for Gladstone

        premium_icon Rain all around but hardly a drop for Gladstone

        News Several centres in central Queensland received heavy rain overnight but there was barely a drop for Gladstone.

        PHOTOS: Options for all at Eat Street Outlaws

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Options for all at Eat Street Outlaws

        News Families took a chance on the weather to head down to Eat Street Outlaws to try...

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A swamp bird with style

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: A swamp bird with style

        News The dusky moorhen spends its whole life on or around wetlands, swamps and rivers.

        UPDATE: Flooded road now open

        UPDATE: Flooded road now open

        News Residents are urged to take care when travelling as Gladstone Monto Rd floods.