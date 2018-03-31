Couple enters Town Proud comp at father's wake, wins $10K

WINNERS: Baden Ford and Asha Ford won $10,000 in this year's Town Proud competition. The couple plan to use the money towards their long-overdue honeymoon in Western Australia.

"NO WAY ... this is a joke.”

Those were some of the first words Baden Ford (pictured) managed to string together after he was told he had won $10,000.

The Gladstone man entered the draw for The Observer's Town Proud competition while he and wife Asha were mourning his father-in-law's death at a wake at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

"When I told my wife we'd won she was so happy, although she was crying as well ... it was like it (the money) was from her dad,” the Gladstone skipper said.

Baden, who moved to Gladstone in 2011, yesterday told The Observer he struggled to accept the whopping $10,000 win was true.

While still trying to grasp he was $10,000 richer, Baden laughed off The Observer media advertising manager Jessica McKay on the other end on the phone.

"Stop it ... you're having me on,” he said.

"I thought it was someone pranking me. I'm still in awe ... it's amazing,” he said during a follow-up conversation.

Baden said he'd never won anything of significance before.

And even though the timing was painful and the circumstances which led to Baden entering the draw were unfortunate, the $10,000 win says something for karma.

Baden and Asha married two years ago but they have never been able to afford a honeymoon.

"We haven't been able to afford it, the father of six said.

He said he was planning to take Asha to Western Australia for their now-affordable honeymoon because they had always wanted to go.

"'Do something nice for my daughter', that's what her father would say to me,” Baden said.

The winner of the Town Proud business award was Tannum Sands' Say Espresso Bar.

Owner and director Brett McGuiness said he was "very grateful to be in a community event and have the opportunity to be a participant”.

"It was great knowing that the actual initiative was embraced throughout the community,” he said.

Say Espresso Bar opened on Garnet St, Tannum Sands, just under three years ago.

"We do eggs Benedict in-house and sauce, which is fresh every day,” MrMcGuiness said, adding that their mocha brownie was something to die for,” Mr McGuiness said.

"We do everything right ... We do great service,” he said.