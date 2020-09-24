Gladstone couple dodges tragedy as car ploughs into house

A car crashed into the home of Gerard and Tommy Groshens. Mrs Groshens runs the Thaisilk Home Spa, which the car crashed into it this morning. 24.09.20

A WEST Gladstone couple was moments from tragedy after a car ploughed into their home at high speed early this morning.

Gerard Groshens had only just left for work five minutes beforehand when the car crashed into his home on Roe St at 6am.

His wife, Tommy Groshens, was upstairs when she heard a huge bang come from the downstairs area.

"It sounded like a bomb had gone off," Mrs Groshens said.

"I didn't know what was going on, I was looking and thinking like my house has fallen down and then after I could hear the car."

Mrs Groshens said she found a man crying in the car in the downstairs area of the house.

"When I came down, I asked if he was alright, and he was crying but he was okay," she said.

"He had a cut on his hand and hurt his knee."

The driver was later taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Mrs Groshens runs her business, Thaisilk Homespa, downstairs in their home.

Mrs Groshens said she was lucky as she usually cleaned downstairs in the morning but decided against it this morning.

"Usually I have to be downstairs in the morning, but this morning I thought I would come after … I was very lucky," she said.

"If I had come early, the car could have hit me."

The couple said they had to postpone their holiday to Toowoomba this weekend to sort out insurance and clean-up the aftermath of the crash.

A car crashed into the home of Gerard and Tommy Groshens. Mrs Groshens runs the Thaisilk Home Spa, which the car crashed into it this morning. 24.09.20

They hope to start the clean-up process today.

"We were meant to go on a holiday this Saturday but now that is not happening," she said.

"I was shocked before but now I'm happy no one was hurt."

Queensland Police are investigating the cause of the crash.