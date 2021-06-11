Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A couple have gone viral on TikTok for their 37-year age gap. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
A couple have gone viral on TikTok for their 37-year age gap. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
Lifestyle

Couple defends massive age gap

by Lauren Clark, The Sun
11th Jun 2021 12:08 PM

A man has insisted that he and his girlfriend are the real deal, despite their 37-year age gap.

The 23-year-old TikTok user, @ttvleolove_3, has given fans an insight into life with his 60-year-old other half, despite trolls branding their relationship "disgusting" and shaming her "wrinkly" face.

They have received millions of views on the social media site for sharing numerous videos of them dancing and kissing, The Sun reports.

A couple have gone viral on TikTok for their 37-year age gap. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
A couple have gone viral on TikTok for their 37-year age gap. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3

One recent clip, which has been watched 3.7 million times, sees the couple respond to the question: "Do your family approve y'all dating?"

Together, they answer "yeah" and indicate, in particular, that her children, who he has said are all older than him, are happy with their union.

Another post sheds light on the mean messages they have received since sharing their romance online.

RELATED: Why age gap relationships are not always sexy

The 23-year-old posts regularly with his 60-year-old girlfriend. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
The 23-year-old posts regularly with his 60-year-old girlfriend. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3

A video captioned, "me defending my girl in the comments section," shows him throwing household items, like a broom and cup, at the phone camera.

Posts frequently feature suggestions from TikTok users that he is only with her because she is wealthy, while others have questioned if their love is genuine or simply a publicity stunt.

But many social media users have rushed to their defence. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
But many social media users have rushed to their defence. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3

Some are especially nasty towards his girlfriend, asking if she has any teeth and saying that her wrinkles are down to a filter.

However, many TikTok users have rushed to their defence, leaving messages of support.

One person wrote: "Some people just can't handle seeing someone happy."

Another commented: "Y'all are so freaking cute together."

A third shared: "I wish you nothing but the best."

And a fourth added: "Love is love."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Couple defends massive age gap

They are subject to frequent comments suggesting their romance isn’t genuine. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
They are subject to frequent comments suggesting their romance isn’t genuine. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
The couple have generated more than 6.8 million likes on their videos about their relationship. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
The couple have generated more than 6.8 million likes on their videos about their relationship. Picture: TikTok/ttvleolove_3
editors picks offbeat relationships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        Premium Content From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        News “The scary part is we still have no real idea of what is going on.” Gladstone infant Amarlie O’Connor is recovering after crucial surgery.

        Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        Premium Content Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        News “We still have a long way to go until we reach the Queensland renewable energy...

        Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

        Premium Content Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

        Athletics “We are excited and happy to welcome everyone back.”

        Thieves stole gun, taser from CQ hotel after Origin

        Premium Content Thieves stole gun, taser from CQ hotel after Origin

        News The Queensland Police Service have revealed thieves who burgled the Miriam Vale...