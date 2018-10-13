Couple celebrates 66 years

REMINISCING: Eighty-eight year old couple Gordon and Joyce Frewen-Lord reflect on wedding photos after celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary.

GLADSTONE couple Gordon and Joyce Frewen-Lord have memories to cherish as they look back on 66 wholesome years together.

The 88-year-old pair married on October 4, 1952, and celebrated this year's anniversary with an intimate lunch gathering.

Mr Frewen-Lord met his wife Joyce 71 years ago at an outing with friends to the Tondoon Dam.

"I presented her with a heap of flowers the day we met, water lilies,” Mr Frewen-Lord said.

"Every time she sees them (now) she wants me to get them for her.”

He said that first bunch of water lilies had the couple's fate sealed.

Now, after three daughters and nine grandchildren, the pair spend their time growing flowers together.

"We're a very loving couple,” Mr Frewen-Lord said.

"We help each other.

"Joyce is a keen gardener, she has some beautiful flowers and I like to help her as much as I can.”

In his youth, Mr Frewen-Lord worked as an apprentice electrician and workshop supervisor while Mrs Frewen-Lord worked in a hospital.

The pair came from humble beginnings.

"I had to put soles on my burned boots the day before I got married, we didn't have too much in those days,” Mr Frewen-Lord said.

His wife remembered it similarly.

"We started off living in a tent... with nothing and only a few dollars between us,” she said.

"We kept on and we built ourselves up.”

The couple's youngest daughter Nola Keogh lives with them; she described her parents simply as "amazing”.