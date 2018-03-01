Couple celebrate their life of love

EVERLASTING: Frank and Joyce Bowen celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary at Harvey Road Tavern.

EVERLASTING: Frank and Joyce Bowen celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary at Harvey Road Tavern. Matt Taylor GLA280218ANNI

THROUGH adversity comes love and the everlasting strength of family.

This is true for Gladstone couple Frank and Joyce Bowen who celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on February 28.

Married in 1959, Frank and Joyce now have five children, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

The pair first met at the Gladstone Meatworks, where Frank carried out seasonal work in the boning room.

"At smoko and lunchtimes I'd go out onto the rail where us blokes would stand," Frank said.

"I saw Joyce (who worked in the cannery section) down there and gave her a little wave, and she waved back.

"I sang out to her and said 'I'll see you at the pictures on Saturday'."

Frank was born in Toowoomba and lived at Dirranbandi during his seasonal stints in Gladstone.

Joyce was born and bred in the Port City.

Frank and Joyce Bowen with their children Francis, David and Janelle. Matt Taylor GLA280218ANNI

Frank came from a poor background, with divorced parents, and learned to live on his own very quickly.

It was Joyce's family who took him in.

"Joyce and I hit it off and her father said to me 'if anyone is going to take my daughter out, I don't want them living in a tent'," he said. "So he gave me a room in his house."

Seven generations of Frank and Joyce's families have lived in Gladstone.

Their love has been everlasting and strengthened through difficult times.

Frank and Joyce have worked through health problems as well as the death of one of their children in a tragic accident.

Daughter Janelle said through it all, her parents had kept the family together.

"They've worked hard their whole lives to get what they've got and have never let us kids down," she said.

"They've been there for each and every one of us and they'd give you their last dollar to make sure that you're OK."

Throughout their 59 years, the couple's biggest achievement has been providing their family with opportunities that they never had.

Frank said their anniversary was a special day and that they are happy enjoying a "quiet, comfortable life".