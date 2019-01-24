‘Phenomenal’: Birthing experience leaves new parents in awe

Luke and Hannah Watts with their baby boy, Calvin Bradley Watts who was born on January 14.

Luke and Hannah Watts with their baby boy, Calvin Bradley Watts who was born on January 14.

IN SPITE of a few sleepless nights, Luke and Hannah Watts are very excited by the birth of their first child, Calvin Bradley Watts.

"We're a little lost for words," Luke said.

"Waiting for him to be born always felt like one of those events that's always just over the horizon.

"But now he's here it's quite an experience."

Calvin was born at 6.51pm on January 14 at the Gladstone Hospital.

"He weighed 10 pounds and four ounces (4649g), which was a bit of a surprise," Luke said.

"Hannah and I were both average-size babies.

"Also we're both vegetarians and people will tell you people on vegetarian diets can't breed big kids.

"Well, we've proved them wrong."

Luke said they had planned on a natural birth but Calvin's size made it too difficult.

"They tried all the options to deliver him naturally," he said.

"But after so much pushing the decision was made to perform a C-section."

The new parents described the care at the hospital as "phenomenal".

"The nurses and doctors were amazing, they were just so supportive, unbelievable," Luke said.

"We had a dedicated midwife Claire Perie who we met early during Hannah's pregnancy and she was great.

"She gave Hannah all of her options and never took control away from her.

"Everyone respected everything Hannah wanted to do during the birth."

Calvin wasn't named after anyone the couple knew.

"We both liked the name and Bradley is Hannah's father's name," Luke said.

The new family is settling into a routine at home.

"We have had a lot of support from our parents," Luke said.

"And Calvin has both sets of grandparents in Gladstone who can't wait to spoil him."