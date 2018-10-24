Country western music star is coming home

LOCAL PERFORMER: Former Gladstone now Brisbane based country western singer song writer Hayley Marsten is coming home for a Friday night gig.

CELEBRATED country western singer song writer Hayley Marsten is coming home this weekend to Gladstone for a one-night show only as part of the 'Tour With No Name' tour.

Marsten will be showcasing her latest songs and some old fan favourites at the Willy Ed's Music store on Friday night as part of her whistle stop tour of the region.

Wrapping up her southern tour that started in Melbourne and travelling around the Victorian countryside, the Brisbane-based musician saw returning to Gladstone as a way to reconnect with her home gown roots.

"It's very good to finish off here in Queensland and especially Gladstone because it ties the tour off well," Marsten said.

"Some oldies will be played like 'Storm In a D Cup', 'On The Rocks' and latest ones like 'Coming Home' and 'Money Can't Buy Class'."

The latest LP 'Lonestar' is setting the country western music charts alight and her single releases burning rising up the charts themselves.

Marsten has an emotional bond with her music that reflects how she feels about everyday life scenarios that forms a connection with her fan base.

Her latest single, 'Coming Home' is a depiction of Marsten's childhood and her parents getting a divorce during her early teenage years.

"I think any song written with an experience like that will come from the heart and while it helps to seal up emotional wounds, they reopen whenever I sing it," Marsten said.

Being a country girl with a bit of sass about her, Marsten had a big thankyou to the negativity she received from one person to help motivate her best performing single of 'Money Can't Buy Class'.

Inspired by a girl who had a lot of nasty things to say about Marsten could never pull off a designer bag or fancy things, Marsten had the last laugh after putting pen to paper and performing the song.

"I think in general it's good to be nice to people and sometimes especially song writers because they get the last word," Marsten said.

"You know it funny that song turned out to be my successful one yet."

The song debuted number eight on the ARIA Country Charts, number one on the Australian Independent Records Chart and number three on the iTunes Country Chart.

Showing fame and success had not spoiled her sense of humour, Marsten was getting ready to tour with fellow singer Arna Georgia and got stuck on a name for the tour and had to get one sorted for it.

"Everything was organised for the tour but no name for it and we had to come up with something quickly, so we called it 'The Tour With No Name'," Marsten said.

Although Marsten has been a singer song writer for several years, she is already showing a depth of talent that will only get better with time and experience.

Marsten's weekend music itinerary also includes Rockhampton on Saturday night playing at the Saleyards Café then down to Captain Cook Caravan Park, 1770.

Tickets are for sale at www.stickytickets.com.au and there will some available at the door but patrons interested are encouraged to get in early to avoid disappointment.