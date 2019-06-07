Singer’s son dies in tragic accident
A country music star's young son has passed away following a "tragic accident".
Granger Smith took to social media to share the "unthinkable news" his three-year-old son River Kelly had died, leaving the family "heartbroken".
"Despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived," he wrote on Instagram. "Amber (his wife) and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."
He continued, "Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."
The Stutter singer wrote of the toddler, "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."
Smith, 39, concluded, "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."
Amber also shared the sad message on social media, writing, "Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news."
Instead of sending his family flowers or gifts, Smith asked people to donate to Dell Children's Medical Centre in River's name.
"The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible," he said.
Granger and Amber share two other kids, seven-year-old daughter London and five-year-old son Lincoln.
