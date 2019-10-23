Country race day 18 years in the making Brand new CQ race day not to be missed

HISTORY MAKING: After years going without, the Banana Races will returned in a big way.

IT’S BEEN 18 years between drinks for the Banana Races with the race day relaunching next weekend in the tiny town of Banana.

Banana Sports Committee secretary Deborah McCann has it on good authority that the last picnic race day at Banana was back in 2001 with the last registered races back even further in 1995.

Now with the event just a week away, McCann and the committee have been at work for months repairing and livening up the track for the comeback of the Banana races.

“It’s coming together now and we had a big weekend just gone with jobs to do this weekend at the working bee,” McCann said.

“We’ve had repairs on the running rail, the track and put all new walls and floors in the announcers box.

“We’ve had to do a fair few running repairs to the stables which look strong now, a fence around the whole perimeter of the block and splashed a bit of paint around to put some colour around the place.”

There have been more than 40 nominations for horses that will individually race against the clock in this time trial race day with a $12,000 prize pool up for grabs.

The top 10 fastest horses will then be calcutted into a final with the fastest time taking out first prize worth $7,000.

“We also have $2,000 for the fastest local rider in the Banana Shire on the day,” McCann said.

“We just want to start up again because in this 200-330km radius there used to be a good following of the picnic races until heavy insurance rules and regulations came in.

“We hope it gives other little towns incentive to get their races and tracks up and going again.”

Gates will open at 12pm on November 2 with the first horse running at 1:00pm and all ages entertainment all day and into the night.

“There’s a few different size jumping castles, face painting, fashions of the field in a few categories and they’ll be music through the day over the speakers,” Ms McCann said.

“We have Joesph Maloney from Theodore to start us off early in the afternoon till dark and the Hamilton brothers from Roma will take us through to midnight.

“We’re hoping by the time the races are finished everyone is ready to party.”

Gate prices: Adults $10.00, Children, $5.00 (primary school and under — free), Family,$25.00.

There is free camping on site as well as buses running from Biloela, Theodore and Moura.

For more head to the ‘Cutting Edge Xpress 2019 Banana Time Trail Race Day’ Facebook page.