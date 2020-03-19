Country music campout postponed

Brad Butcher was set to perform at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, which has been cancelled.

YET another major local event has fallen victim to COVID-19, with organisers of the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout postponing the April 3-5 event.

Ubobo Discovery Centre member Jeannie Kleynhans said the group was “bitterly” disappointed that the event had to be postponed.

“We are acutely aware of the inconvenience caused to our patrons, suppliers, supporters and sponsors,” Ms Kleynhans said.

“In accordance with the government directive, we had no choice.”

Ms Kleynhans said the campout would have had an attendance well in excess of the recommended 500 people.

“Therefore, according to the (government’s) directive and in the interest of everyone’s well-being, we have made the decision to not hold the event at this time,” she said.

The new date for the event will be announced at a later date.

“Those who have booked and are unable to attend the event at the new date will have their payment refunded,” Ms Kleynhans said.