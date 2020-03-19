Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Butcher was set to perform at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, which has been cancelled.
Brad Butcher was set to perform at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, which has been cancelled.
News

Country music campout postponed

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YET another major local event has fallen victim to COVID-19, with organisers of the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout postponing the April 3-5 event.

Ubobo Discovery Centre member Jeannie Kleynhans said the group was “bitterly” disappointed that the event had to be postponed.

“We are acutely aware of the inconvenience caused to our patrons, suppliers, supporters and sponsors,” Ms Kleynhans said.

“In accordance with the government directive, we had no choice.”

Ms Kleynhans said the campout would have had an attendance well in excess of the recommended 500 people.

“Therefore, according to the (government’s) directive and in the interest of everyone’s well-being, we have made the decision to not hold the event at this time,” she said.

The new date for the event will be announced at a later date.

“Those who have booked and are unable to attend the event at the new date will have their payment refunded,” Ms Kleynhans said.

boyne valley country music campout coronarvirus covid-19 gladstone events ubobo discovery centre
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        News With an increasing number of us being forced to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Gladstone Observer will be here to bring you all the latest breaking news...

        Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

        premium_icon Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

        Crime Trevor James Johnson faces court over neighbour 'incident'

        Festival canned on commemorative year

        premium_icon Festival canned on commemorative year

        News The latest on a growing list of events cancelled in our region

        School celebrates diversity of students

        premium_icon School celebrates diversity of students

        News Primary students celebrate Harmony Week