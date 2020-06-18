Country market makes long-awaited comeback

Miriam Vale Police and Miriam Vale Fire and Rescue Service at the Lions Markets in 2019.

A COUNTRY market is returning in the Gladstone region this weekend following the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Greg Realf, president of the Miriam Vale Lions branch, which runs the Miriam Vale Markets, said he thought it was time to get the community up and running once again.

“This is the first market after months without,” Mr Realf said.

“We have been very respectful of all the rules in place and the community – touch wood – have all done the right thing.”

Mr Realf said the community response to the markets returning had been one of excitement.

“Just for everyone to get out and about again, it’s only a very small markets, but our vendors will have plant stalls, garment shops and handmade ornaments too,” he said.

“They are just excited to get out and breathe fresh air into our little main street and local marketplace.”

Mr Realf said the Blomfield Rd site would showcase plenty of options for out-of-town visitors.

“If you don’t want to inhabit the markets there are lovely cafes, a beautiful little general store to,” he said.

“The servos have some of the best pies and crab sandwiches, and the best part of all, it is all within 100 metres walking distance of each other.”

“You can travel on down to Agnes Water or back over the range to Boyne Valley – Miriam Vale is the perfect place to start a day trip.”

The Miram Vale Markets are free event and run from 7am-noon every third Saturday of the month.