Country lovers encouraging others out of musical closet

ROB and Cheryl Hopkins love kicking along to country music, but they get a bigger kick from dragging people out of their musical closets and putting them on stage.

For over ten years they've spent nearly every Tuesday evening at the QRI Hall encouraging shy musicians to join the band on stage.

"We've lost count of the 'closet muso's' who have come to the club over the years and said, 'I'll just watch. I'll never, ever sing in front of an audience'," Mr. Hopkins said.

But the pair have a gift for persuading newcomers and visitors to get up and have a go and the results have been amazing.

"You can see them change when they finally sing or play in front of an audience. Particularly when the crowd is keen to see them do well.

"Afterwards they're probably thinking 'Hey! Nobody threw rocks at me!'" he said.

Cheryl Hopkins agrees. "From that moment on they're hooked.

"After spending years alone in their bedrooms practising or playing only for family and friends, it's like they're transformed," she said.

In full flight: Members of the Gladstone Country Music group performing at the QRI Hall.

Over ten years the pair have developed a formula to help cultivate the talents of musicians who want to go to the next step.

"We teach them to play and sing while keeping time with a full band, how to write songs, learn a new instrument or put together a show," Mr. Hopkins said.

You can see them change when they finally sing or play in front of an audience

Rob Hopkins

Assisted by a small group of keen volunteers, they have helped at least 15 or more people go on to bigger things.

"Hayley Marsten and Mikayla J started singing at our club when they were kids and both have gone on to perform at local and state festivals and now Tamworth," Mr. Hopkins said.

Mrs Hopkins said it was a matter of being able to give them the right tools from the start.

Gladstone Country Music Club band in full flight Cheryl Hopkins

"Locally, artists like Jack Viljoen, Athol Gilson, Clyde Cameron and countless others have benefitted from playing and singing at the QRI club.

"They're out there playing at venues around Gladstone most weekends now," she said.

The pair aren't resting on their laurels. Rob said that when you retire time is limited, you have to pick what you want to do.

"I've got three CD's in the bag and a few more to come before I rollover," he said.

In the meantime Cheryl has kept busy with a project of her own.

Having learned to play the ukelele, she now teaches others to play as well and the group regularly put on shows.

Any bedroom muso's wanting to be coaxed from their closets can find them every Tuesday night at the QRI club, 22 Off St, from 6.30 pm.

Rob and Cheryl may even let you just watch the first time you visit!