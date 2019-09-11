Menu
57 Muirhead Street Calliope is listed for sale on realestate.com.au for $485,000
Country feel with a modern touch

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
A CALLIOPE property with a home that has been sitting there for more than 60 years is for sale at the reduced price of $485,000.

The home has three bedrooms — which all have air-conditioning — two bath­rooms and five car spaces.

Other features include a large open-plan kitchen with a butler’s pantry; a ­rumpus room; a sunroom, a front and side veranda; and a fireplace downstairs for the cooler months.

The property also has large front and back yards, both of which are fully fenced, and a pool with a springboard.

Current owner Lisa McKeough said the home had a “country feel with a modern touch”.

57 Muirhead Street Calliope. Picture taken about 40 years ago.
Lisa said since buying the property 20 years ago, they had done some renovations such as adding a large garage and improving the sunroom and rumpus room.

She said it was aquiet neighbourhood and the home looked on to farmland across the road.

“It’s country living,” Lisa said. “It’s in the older part of Calliope, so it’s a lovely area.

“It’s a very pretty house.”

The 57 Muirhead St property is about a 500m drive from local shops and a service station.

There is a primary school nearby and a secondary school is in the process of being built.

Anyone interested in the property can contact Roxanne Beale at Elders Real Estate on 0427 744 448.

