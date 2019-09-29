Country class as the boys from the bush were back in town

RUGBY UNION :Bond University Queensland Country upstaged the more fancied opponent Brisbane City in round five of the National Rugby Championship at Marley Brown Oval.

Country blew City away in a 28-0 first-half blitz that helped set up a 46-26 win and claimed the Andy Purcell Cup.

Rohan Saifoloi slotted six conversions while halfback Tate McDermott starred with two tries.

McDermott said to maintain possession of the ball was key.

"It was an awesome game and going into the game we lost our last two and didn't play the rugby like we should have," he said.

"We knew a lot of the guys in the City team via the Queensland Reds and how they play.

"For us it was about holding on to the ball and getting it out wide."

Number eight Harry Wilson also scored two tries as Brisbane City found it had to find answers in the first half.

Knowing the game was slipping away, the men from Brisbane mounted a belated challenge in the second half.

Flyhalf Isaac Lucas found space to score two second-half tries and his teammates Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Fraser McReight found the try line.

The score tightened to 28-12 after Paenga-Amosa's try but Country's Filipo Daugunu fended off several defenders to reassure his team a City comeback was just fleeting.

Brisbane City's Bryce Hegarty said the slow start was where the game was won and lost.

"We made it difficult for ourselves when Country scored the first four tries and they had all the momentum," he said. "Country played really well and they out-enthused us.

"Sometimes that just happens and we had a chat at halftime and came out and outscored them in the second half."

Hegarty said they showed character in the second half.

Brisbane City face a tough task against top-placed Western Force in Perth this Sunday.

Western Force also played NSW Country Eagles at time of print deadline yesterday.

McDermott said the Queensland Country team is keen to retain its momentum after heavy 47-26 and 49-7 losses to Sydney and Melbourne Rising in rounds three and four.

"We're now sitting fifth and just have to keep winning in the final two minor rounds and that's the equation," he said.

"We play NSW Country Eagles this Sunday at Bond University."

Eagles sit fourth, just a point behind Queensland Country should they lose to Western Force in yesterday's game.

Queensland Country then play Fijian Drua in the final minor round game on October 12.

"We're really looking forward to the challenge," McDermott said.