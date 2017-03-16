Country star Adam Brand will leave us on our feet

HE STARTED out spending four years training to make false teeth, now he's one of Australia's leading country artists.

With a new album and new tour, Adam Brand, pictured, wants his audience to 'Get Off Your Feet' and leave with a smile. "If anyone's seen me before, they know I'm a cheeky bugger, I love being on stage and the whole year is about having a great time," Brand said.

"I want people to have a huge grin on their face, make them laugh and have a great night and leave the doom and gloom behind them."

After releasing his first album at 27-years-old, Brand has gone on to receive 12 Golden Guitar Awards, has been nominated four times for the ARIA Best Country Album awards and has opened a concert for Taylor Swift.

"It's very humbling, but that's not the reason you do this," Brand said.

"Music ignites you ... makes you feel alive and the fact I'm able to do it as a living is a dream come true. "Awards are the cherries on top."

Using life around him as inspiration for his latest tour, Brand said he had a fresh sound, new production team and lots of excitement.

Brand said his music mirrored his life and the new album included songs that were cheeky and fun, including a song about spending all the rent money trying to impress a girl.

"A fun song is Drunk, that's something everyone can identify with," he said.

"It documents what happens when we do have too many."

Having performed across Australia in small rural pubs to iconic events like Carols in the Domain, Brand said each performance held special memories.

"A family will come up to me before a show and their five-year-old will have a drawing of me, it's just as powerful if not more so ... there are special moment every night," he said.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first album next year, Brand said he had lots on the horizon including a television show and new album.

"If it comes off, I'll be travelling helping people chase their dreams as well," he said.

"(My career) is a journey, not an end destination."

Brand will be performing in Gladstone on Saturday, June 3 at Harvey Road Tavern.

Tickets for sale online at harveyroadtavern. com.au/whats_on.