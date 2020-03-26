Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
News

COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

Tegan Annett
, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERON Island managers are hopeful locals will "explore their own backyard" once the resort is ready to welcome back guests.

Aldesta Hotels this week announced closures to Heron and Wilson islands until April 30 due to a non-essential travel ban.

It has estimated room revenue losses of $1.25 million for the month of April alone, excluding guest spending on food, drinks and other discretionary items.

A spokeswoman said the company hoped to reopen on May 1 but, if needed, the closure would be extended.

"It is possible that once the restrictions currently in place are lifted people will be more grateful than ever for the lifestyle, culture and environment we are very fortunate to enjoy here in Australia," she said.

"We are hopeful people will be wanting to support local businesses get back on their feet, as well as wanting to explore their own backyard with an increase in domestic travel."

A small team is based at Heron and Wilson islands for maintenance.

"It was a very difficult decision to close both properties, however, the health and safety of guests and employees remains our top priority," the spokeswoman said.

"At this time it is important we all work together and continue to follow the recommendations from the Australian Government to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

The spokeswoman said the tourism industry as a whole had been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is very concerning and heartbreaking to see every aspect of the travel and tourism industry being affected so significantly," she said.

"Although, it has been wonderful to see how the industry has come together, offering each other support, advice and understanding."

The spokeswoman said within the industry there was a sense of "we are all in this together".

Guests booked to visit from now until the end of April are being contacted.

Those who booked through a travel agent or third-party provider should contact them regarding the arrangements.

"Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to welcoming you to Heron Island as soon as we can," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone heron island wilson island
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        premium_icon ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        News GLADSTONE beauticians and hairdressers are in limbo after forced closures of beauty therapy stores in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

        Open homes, auctions to go digital after ban

        premium_icon Open homes, auctions to go digital after ban

        News Gladstone real estate agents are working closely with clients after open homes and...

        ‘In this together’: Real estate adapts to COVID-19

        premium_icon ‘In this together’: Real estate adapts to COVID-19

        News From cloud-based communication technologies to virtual tours, real estate agents...

        ‘Devastating’: Sadness for families hit by funeral limits

        premium_icon ‘Devastating’: Sadness for families hit by funeral limits

        News GLADSTONE funeral director Adele Hughes was devastated on Tuesday night for the...